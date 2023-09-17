Red Sox shut down RHP Corey Kluber for year

Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Corey Kluber won't pitch again this season as he continues to rehabilitate a right shoulder problem.

Kluber, 37, was scheduled to make his third minor league rehab appearance on Saturday at Triple-A Worcester. That appearance was scrapped, with Boston manager Alex Cora saying Kluber and the franchise made the joint decision for him to continue his rehab at home.

"Obviously, we get paid for (what happens on the field), but what he did in the clubhouse, in the dugout with (the younger pitchers), it means a lot," Cora said. "This guy, like I told him yesterday, whatever he decides in the future as far as competing, he will impact an organization in the future, whatever he wants to do. In the office, in the dugout, whatever, because he is that good."

Kluber made 15 appearances (nine starts) for the Red Sox in his first season with the club. He went 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA, striking out just 42 over 55 innings. Kluber had not pitched since June 20.

In a 13-year major league career with Cleveland (2011-19), Texas (2020), the New York Yankees (2021), Tampa Bay (2022) and Boston, Kluber has gone 116-77 with a 3.44 ERA. The three-time All-Star won two American League Cy Young awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017.

—Field Level Media