Saturday night's game between the New York Yankees and host Boston Red Sox was rained out, and the teams will play a split doubleheader on Sunday
Game 1 will be played at 1:35 p.m. with the nightcap set for 7:10 p.m. local time.
Boston's Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA) and New York's Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70) were slated to face off Saturday.
Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA) and James Paxton (2-1, 3.09 ERA) were scheduled to pitch Sunday night's game.
The Red Sox won Friday night's series opener 15-5. The BoSox lead the season series 3-1
