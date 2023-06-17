Saturday night's game between the New York Yankees and host Boston Red Sox was rained out, and the teams will play a split doubleheader on Sunday

Game 1 will be played at 1:35 p.m. with the nightcap set for 7:10 p.m. local time.

Boston's Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA) and New York's Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70) were slated to face off Saturday.

Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA) and James Paxton (2-1, 3.09 ERA) were scheduled to pitch Sunday night's game.

The Red Sox won Friday night's series opener 15-5. The BoSox lead the season series 3-1

--Field Level Media