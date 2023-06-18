Four players recorded multiple hits and five drove in runs as the Boston Red Sox earned their second straight win over the visiting New York Yankees 6-2 in the first game of a Sunday day-night doubleheader

Alex Verdugo hit two doubles, while Justin Turner, Adam Duvall and Enrique Hernandez all had two hits to help propel Boston.

Advertisement

The relief trio of Chris Murphy, Nick Pivetta and Chris Martin pitched scoreless ball over the final 6 2/3 innings. Pivetta (4-4) pitched three hitless, shutout frames with four strikeouts.

Gleyber Torres homered in the first inning for New York, which logged just four hits.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jake Bauers went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored the only other Yankees run

Boston College grad Mike King (1-3) allowed three runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief for the Yankees

Advertisement

The Yankees got off to a quick start in the first inning for a second straight game in the series. Bauers hit a ground-rule double into the right-field corner and scored on a one-out, two-run homer by Torres that landed in the last row of Green Monster seats in center field

Red Sox opener Kaleb Ort faced the minimum in the second after getting Jose Trivino to ground into an inning-ending double play. He wound up striking out four over 2 1/3 innings of two-hit ball

Advertisement

New York starter Clarke Schmidt worked around baserunners in each of the first three innings, but the Red Sox knotted the score before his day ended in the fifth. After Verdugo walked and Turner doubled high off the Monster, a Rafael Devers grounder and Duvall base hit scored runs to make it 2-2

Four consecutive hits with two outs led to a three-run sixth that was the ultimate difference for Boston. Hernandez's ground-ball single put a runner aboard and a wall-scraping double to left by Connor Wong put Boston in front.

Advertisement

Another fly-ball double by Verdugo and Turner's line single added to the Red Sox lead

In the seventh, Yoshida tripled into the right-center field triangle and scored on New York pitcher Nick Ramirez's balk.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media