Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida homers twice, drives in 6 runs to beat Brewers

Field Level Media
Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a grand slam home run during the eighth inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, April 23, 2023 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. Brewers23 28
Image: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Masataka Yoshida had a grand slam and a solo homer in a nine-run eighth inning as the visiting Boston Red Sox rallied for a 12-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday

Milwaukee went in front 4-3 with a run in the seventh and Matt Bush (0-1) relieved to open the eighth. Justin Turner led off with his second homer, lining an 0-1 pitch to left-center. Yoshida followed with his second homer of the season to put Boston up 5-4, the first time this year the Red Sox went back-to-back

Connor Wong delivered a two-run single to make it 7-4. Yu Chang singled and Rafael Devers was intentionally walked with two outs to load the bases. Turner walked to force in a run.

Yoshida then sent an 0-2 pitch 407 feet to right for his first career grand slam. Yoshida also had a first-inning sacrifice fly for six RBIs.

Brian Anderson had solo homers in the fourth and eighth for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee, which trailed 3-0 after two innings, scored the go-ahead run off Kaleb Ort (1-0) in the seventh without a hit. Joey Wiemer walked to open, stole second, advanced on a sacrifice and scored on wild pitch.

Milwaukee erased a 3-0 deficit with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Anderson got the Brewers on the board with one out in the fourth with his fourth homer. Milwaukee tied it in the fifth on an RBI single by Christian Yelich and sacrifice fly by Willy Adames

The Red Sox capitalized on starter Corbin Burnes' lack of command and sloppy fielding for its early lead

Alex Verdugo reached on infield dribbler to open the first. Turner singled an Verdugo continued to third on an error. Yoshida followed with a sacrifice fly.

Boston loaded the bases with no outs in the second when Triston Casas walked, Jarren Duran singled and Wong reached on a bunt single when the Brewers failed to cover first. Verdugo walked to force in a run and Devers followed with a sacrifice fly

--Field Level Media