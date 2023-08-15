Red Wings acquire D Jeff Petry from Canadiens

The Detroit Red Wings acquired veteran defenseman Jeff Petry in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Montreal received fellow blueliner Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 2025 fourth-round draft pick in exchange.

Advertisement

The Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Petry's remaining contract. He is due a base salary of $4.5 million in 2023-24 and $3 million in 2024-25, according to Spotrac.

Petry, 35, played for Montreal from 2015-22 before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in July 2022. He was traded back to the Canadiens as part of a three-team deal on Aug. 6.

Advertisement Advertisement

Petry tallied 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) in 61 games with the Penguins in 2022-23. He has 353 points (92 goals, 261 assists) in 864 games with the Edmonton Oilers (2010-15), Canadiens and Penguins.

Lindstrom, 24, had a goal and seven assists in 36 games with the Red Wings in 2022-23. He has 25 points (two goals, 23 assists) in 128 games since Detroit drafted him in the second round in 2017.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media