Red Wings sign F Christian Fischer to 1-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract worth $1.1 million on Sunday

Fischer, 26, was set to become a restricted free agent on Saturday but was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Arizona Coyotes, with whom he played his entire NHL career.

The Chicago native recorded 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 80 games last season with Arizona.

Fischer has 111 points (56 goals, 55 assists) in 398 career games since being selected by the Coyotes with the 32nd overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media