NHL

Red Wings sign F Christian Fischer to 1-year deal

Field Level Media
Feb 28, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Mullett Arena.
Image: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract worth $1.1 million on Sunday

Fischer, 26, was set to become a restricted free agent on Saturday but was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Arizona Coyotes, with whom he played his entire NHL career.

The Chicago native recorded 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 80 games last season with Arizona.

Fischer has 111 points (56 goals, 55 assists) in 398 career games since being selected by the Coyotes with the 32nd overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media