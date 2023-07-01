Red Wings sign J.T. Compher long term, add Shayne Gostisbehere

The Detroit Red Wings signed winger J.T. Compher to a five-year contract on Saturday and hours later announced a one-year deal with veteran defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere

Compher's deal is worth $25 million; Gostisbehere will earn $4.125 million this season.

Compher, 28, has tallied 194 points (88 goals, 106 assists) in seven seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, who drafted him in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Gostisbehere, 30, split last season between the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes. He has 311 points (87 goals, 224 assists) in nine seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (2014-21), Coyotes (2021-23) and Canes.

--Field Level Media