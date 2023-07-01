Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Red Wings sign J.T. Compher long term, add Shayne Gostisbehere

Field Level Media
Apr 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Avalanche forward J.T. Compher (37) skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena.
Image: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings signed winger J.T. Compher to a five-year contract on Saturday and hours later announced a one-year deal with veteran defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere

Compher's deal is worth $25 million; Gostisbehere will earn $4.125 million this season.

Compher, 28, has tallied 194 points (88 goals, 106 assists) in seven seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, who drafted him in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Gostisbehere, 30, split last season between the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes. He has 311 points (87 goals, 224 assists) in nine seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (2014-21), Coyotes (2021-23) and Canes.

--Field Level Media