Red Wings trade for Senators F Alex DeBrincat, ink to 4-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night in exchange for forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round draft pick in 2024 and a fourth-round pick in 2024

The Red Wings later announced they signed DeBrincat to a four-year extension with an average annual value of $7.875 million

DeBrincat, 25, scored 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 82 games last season in his only season with Ottawa. He spent the first five years of his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks and represented Chicago in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

In 450 games across six seasons, DeBrincat has tallied 373 points (187 goals, 186 assists). He has also received votes for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarding "gentlemanly conduct," four times out of his six seasons.

Kubalik, 27, is another former Blackhawk who spent one season with Detroit, posting 20 goals and a career-high 25 assists across 81 games. He was named to the 2020 NHL All-Rookie Team and has 116 points (62 goals, 54 assists) across 202 games with Chicago (2019-22) and Detroit.

Sebrango, 21, was a third-round selection by Detroit in the 2020 draft and has yet to reach the NHL. He has seen action in 135 games for AHL affiliate Grand Rapids over the past three seasons and tallied five goals and 13 assists. He is a native of Ottawa.

