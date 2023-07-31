Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Reds acquire LHP Sam Moll from Athletics

By
Field Level Media
Jun 30, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Sam Moll (60) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Image: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds acquired left-handed reliever Sam Moll from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for right-hander Joe Boyle on Monday. The Reds also will receive international pool money in the deal

Moll, 31, has an ERA of 4.54 in 45 games played (one start) with 46 strikeouts and 19 walks in 37 2/3 innings this season. Moll has spent parts of four seasons in the majors with the A's (2017, 2021-23) with a career ERA of 4.13 in 117 games (one start) with 107 strikeouts and 49 walks in 98 innings

Boyle, 23, has been on the Reds' minor league system since they selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of Notre Dame. Boyle has a 6-5 record and 4.50 ERA with 122 strikeouts and 75 walks across 84 innings pitched for Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts

The Reds have moved Hunter Greene (right hip pain) from the 15- to the 60-day injured list to make room for Moll on the 40-man roster

