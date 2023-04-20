Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Reds activate RHP Luke Weaver, option RHP Levi Stoudt

By
Field Level Media
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Luke Weaver (34) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium in Goodyear, Ariz., on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The Giants came back in the ninth inning to win on a walk-off single off the bat of Will Wilson. Cincinnati Reds At San Francisco Giants Spring Training
Image: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds have activated Luke Weaver from the 15-day injured list and the right-hander was set to make his season debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday

The Reds optioned right-hander Levi Stoudt back to Triple-A Louisville after a rough major league debut Wednesday. Stoudt gave up seven runs on nine hits, with three strikeouts and one walk in Cincinnati's 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays

Weaver has not pitched this season because of a right elbow flexor strain. He signed with Cincinnati in January.

In two rehab appearances with Louisville, Weaver gave up three runs and three hits in nine innings, with nine strikeouts and four walks.

Weaver, 29, is taking over Connor Overton's spot in the Cincinnati rotation. Overton left his last start because of elbow soreness. The move also gives the other starters a chance to move back a day.

"There's a lot to like about Luke," Reds manager David Bell said. "He has a lot of experience having success in this league. He really likes being here, enjoys working with (pitching coach Derek Johnson) and feels like he can become a better pitcher than he has ever been to this point. He has a lot of years (of experience), but he's still young.

In seven major league seasons, Weaver is 24-36 with a 4.79 ERA in 115 appearances (81 starts) for the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-18), Arizona Diamondbacks (2019-22) and Kansas City Royals (2022).

--Field Level Media