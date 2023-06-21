Jake Fraley launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the host Cincinnati Reds ran their winning streak to 11 games by rallying for a 5-3 win over the floundering Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon

Luke Maile also drove in two runs, the Reds' bullpen threw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts in relief of rookie starter Andrew Abbott, who was unscored upon in his first three starts. Ian Gibaut (8-1) struck out two in the eighth for the win, and Buck Farmer picked up his second save with a scoreless ninth

The Rockies hit three solo home runs among their six hits in losing their eighth straight game

Reliever Daniel Bard (3-1) took the loss after surrendering the two runs in the eighth. Fraley's ninth homer of the season followed a double by rookie Elly De La Cruz. The Reds' winning streak is their longest since winning 12 in a row in 1957, and they came from behind to win for the 26th time this season

Down 3-0, the Reds tied the game in the fifth against right-hander Karl Kauffmann and missed a chance to take the lead. It began when Joey Votto was awarded first base on a hit by pitch, although he appeared to turn his arm into the pitch on the inside corner. A single and a walk loaded the bases

The Rockies brought in Matt Carasiti, and Maile singled in two runs. TJ Friedl's single tied the game and sent Maile to third. Carasiti struck out Spencer Steer and Jonathan India, and the inning ended when India was called for interference on Friedl's attempt to steal second as Maile also appeared to steal home

When the Rockies scratched intended starter Connor Seabold due to an arm injury, they recalled Kauffmann from Triple-A Albuquerque to step in, but he didn't arrive until the game began. Reliever Jake Bird went the first two innings, allowing no runs and two hits with a strikeout

Abbott's scoreless run ended when leadoff batter Brenton Doyle hit the second pitch of the game for an opposite-field home run to right field. It was his fifth of the season and the third against the Reds, following a two-homer game against them in mid-May

Elehuris Montero took Abbott deep in the second, and Randal Grichuk hit a bomb to left field in the fourth, the Rockies' third solo shot of the game

In six innings, Abbott gave up four hits, including all three home runs, but struck out a season-high 10 while also not walking a batter for the first time this season.

--Field Level Media