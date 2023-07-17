Reds call up No. 5 prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Another highly touted rookie is making his debut for the 2023 Cincinnati Reds

Infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday to take the place of infielder Kevin Newman, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with gastritis.

Encarnacion-Strand is rated as Cinicinnati's No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Encarnacion-Strand will bat seventh and serve as Cincinnati's designated hitter in the opener of their four-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

The 23-year-old joins infielders Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain and left-hander Andrew Abbott as highly regarded prospects to make their major league debut this season. The rookie class has re-energized a big league club that lost 100 games in 2022.

Encarnacion-Strand leads the International League in total bases (177), fourth-most among all minor leaguers, while ranking among the league leaders in runs scored (65, second), extra-base hits (43, second), slugging percentage (.637, fourth), OPS (1.042, fifth), home runs (20, tie for fifth), RBI (62, sixth), batting average (.331, seventh) and hits (92, tie for seventh).

Encarnacion-Strand was acquired in August 2022 from the Twins, along with first baseman Spencer Steer and left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar for right-hander Tyler Mahle. Steer is enjoying a big rookie season for the Reds and has 14 homers and 51 RBIs while batting .272 in 91 games

The Reds also announced Encarnacion-Strand will wear No. 33 and the name on the back of his jersey will be shortened to Encarnacion

--Field Level Media