Reds claim RHP Franklin German off waivers

The Cincinnati Reds claimed right-hander Franklin German off waivers Monday from the Chicago White Sox and assigned him to Triple-A Louisville
The White Sox designated German for assignment last week. The 25-year-old did not appear in a major league game for them this season.
German has five games of major league experience, all with the Boston Red Sox last season, when he had an 18.00 ERA.
--Field Level Media