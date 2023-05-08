Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Reds claim RHP Franklin German off waivers

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 20, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Franklin German (54) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Mar 20, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Franklin German (54) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Image: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds claimed right-hander Franklin German off waivers Monday from the Chicago White Sox and assigned him to Triple-A Louisville

Watch
Is Suns owner Mat Ishbia's tweet window dressing for imminent revenge? | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Flopping Suns owner Mat Ishbia should've been ejected after Nikola Jokic incident | Andy Reacts
6 hours ago
Jackson Mahomes gives Antonio Brown a run for his money | Worst of the Week
Friday 1:27PM

The White Sox designated German for assignment last week. The 25-year-old did not appear in a major league game for them this season.

Advertisement

German has five games of major league experience, all with the Boston Red Sox last season, when he had an 18.00 ERA.

--Field Level Media