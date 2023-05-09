Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Reds DFA veteran Luis Cessa, call up pair of righties

Field Level Media
Apr 28, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Cessa (85) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland Coliseum.
Image: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds designated right-hander Luis Cessa for assignment on Tuesday and brought up right-handers Ben Lively and Kevin Herget from Triple-A

The club also placed left-hander Reiver Sanmartin on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow stress reaction.

Cessa, 31, was 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA in seven games (six starts) this season, his third in Cincinnati. He's 17-22 lifetime with a 4.43 ERA in 208 games (35 starts) for the New York Yankees (2016-21) and Reds

Lively, 31, is 4-0 with a 2.33 ERA in five games (four starts) at Triple-A Louisville. His last major league appearance was in 2019 with Kansas City. He's 4-10 with a 4.80 ERA in 26 games (20 starts) in the majors.

Herget, 32, is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in four relief appearances for the Reds this season

The club also announced that infielder Matt Reynolds cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Louisville.

--Field Level Media