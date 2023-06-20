The Cincinnati Reds reinstated first baseman/outfielder and former Rookie of the Year Wil Myers from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and promptly designated him for assignment

Myers had been on the IL since May 26 with a kidney stone. The Reds are on the hook for the remainder of Myers' $7.5 million contract

Myers, 32, was in his first season in Cincinnati after eight in San Diego. He's batting .189 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 37 games (35 starts) this season.

Joey Votto's return on top of the emergence of fellow 1B/OF Spencer Steer all but sealed Myers' fate with Cincinnati. That, and a nine-game winning streak entering Tuesday's action.

Myers is a career .252 hitter with 156 home runs and 533 RBIs with the Tampa Bay Rays (2013-14), Padres (2015-22) and Reds. Myers was named American League ROY with the Rays in 2013, when he hit .293 with 13 homers

He earned an All-Star nod with the Padres in 2016.

--Field Level Media