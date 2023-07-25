Reds hang on in 9th to beat Brewers

Rookie Andrew Abbott scattered seven hits over six scoreless innings to best Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, and the visiting Cincinnati Reds held on for a 4-3 victory at Milwaukee on Tuesday night

The Reds, who had lost five straight to Milwaukee, evened the series to pull back to within a half-game of the front-running Brewers in the NL Central

Advertisement

After the Brewers stranded runners in each of the first eight innings, Christian Yelich pulled Milwaukee within 4-3 with two outs in ninth with a three-run homer, his 15th homer of the season, off Daniel Duarte, who relieved to open the inning

Alexis Diaz, who gave up Yelich's walk-off single in a 3-2 loss on Monday, came on and gave up an infield single to William Contreras on a play overturned on review. Pinch-runner Tyrone Taylor stole second, and Willy Adames was hit by a pitch, but Diaz got Andruw Monasterio on a fly to center for his 30th save in 31 chances.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Reds scored twice in the fourth off Burnes (9-6) and got a two-run homer from Will Benson in the ninth

Abbott (6-2), struck out nine and walked one, lowering his ERA from 2.10 to 1.90. The 24-year-old left-hander has allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts.

Advertisement

Ian Gibaut and Lucas Sims each followed with a scoreless inning as the Reds improved to 3-9 this season against Milwaukee

Burnes allowed two runs on three hits over six innings, but walked one and hit a batter, each of whom scored.

Advertisement

Burnes, who had won his last four starts with a 1.33 ERA, with two of those starts against the Reds, allowed just an infield single through the first three innings

TJ Friedl was hit by a pitch to open the fourth, and Matt McLain walked. Jonathan India's one-out bouncer over the third base bag ticked off the glove of third baseman Monasterio for a run-scoring single. Joey Votto followed with an RBI single to center to make it 2-0.

Advertisement

Benson put the Reds up 4-0 in the ninth with his seventh homer, a two-run shot off Bryse Wilson. It came after Spencer Steer was hit by a pitch to open the inning

--Field Level Media