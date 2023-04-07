Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Reds manager David Bell (medical procedure) misses game

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell stands by in the dugout during the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell stands by in the dugout during the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Image: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell missed Friday's 5-2 loss to the host Philadelphia Phillies after undergoing a minor medical procedure

Watch
Something is wrong with the Knicks | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Hand Gesture Mania | Worst of the Week
Yesterday
Which ownership group is best suited to buy the Commanders? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 5:06PM

The team didn't disclose the nature of the procedure. Bell is slated to return for Saturday's game.

Advertisement

Bench coach Freddie Benavides served as acting manager for Friday's game and fell to 5-4 as a fill-in for the Reds. Benavides, who turned 57 on Friday, went 5-2 as the interim manager in 2019 when Bell was suspended and was 0-1 during another suspension in 2020

"Unfortunately David had to go home today, so always have to be ready no matter what the situation is, whether he gets kicked out of a game and you have to take it on," Benavides told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "You have to prepare like you're managing."

Top Image
Tout Image
50% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bell is in his fifth season with the Reds and has a 254-298 record

--Field Level Media