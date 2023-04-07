Reds manager David Bell (medical procedure) misses game

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell missed Friday's 5-2 loss to the host Philadelphia Phillies after undergoing a minor medical procedure

The team didn't disclose the nature of the procedure. Bell is slated to return for Saturday's game.

Advertisement

Bench coach Freddie Benavides served as acting manager for Friday's game and fell to 5-4 as a fill-in for the Reds. Benavides, who turned 57 on Friday, went 5-2 as the interim manager in 2019 when Bell was suspended and was 0-1 during another suspension in 2020

"Unfortunately David had to go home today, so always have to be ready no matter what the situation is, whether he gets kicked out of a game and you have to take it on," Benavides told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "You have to prepare like you're managing."

Advertisement

Bell is in his fifth season with the Reds and has a 254-298 record

--Field Level Media