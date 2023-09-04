Reds open rare series vs. Mariners with 6-3 win

Spencer Steer clubbed a three-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds scored five runs with two outs to post a 6-3 win over the visiting Seattle Mariners Monday afternoon.

The Reds, in a tight race for the third and final National League wild card, defeated Seattle for just the fourth time in 19 all-time meetings and just the second time in 10 games in Cincinnati.

Right-hander Michael Mariot returned to the majors for the first time since Oct. 2, 2016, and gave the Reds valuable length out of their weary bullpen. Mariot allowed only a solo homer to Mike Ford in the fifth and three other hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Ian Gibaut relieved Buck Farmer in the ninth with runners on the corners and two outs. He allowed an RBI single to J.P. Crawford before striking out Julio Rodriguez to end the game for his second save in seven chances.

Cincinnati winning pitcher Lucas Sims (5-3) entered in the seventh and relieved Mariot with two outs. Sims hit a batter before striking out Rodriguez with the bases loaded to escape the jam.

Seattle starter and loser Bryan Woo (2-4) hit three Cincinnati batters in the first two innings as the Reds took a 5-0 lead.

Rodriguez belted a solo homer — his 25th — for the AL West-leading Mariners, who lost for just the fifth time 19 games.

Teoscar Hernandez singled with two outs in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 13 games and his on-base streak to 19 games.

TJ Friedl was hit by a pitch with one out in the first and came around to score on a single by Elly De La Cruz. After Nick Martini was hit, De La Cruz scored on Hunter Renfroe's first hit in four games with the Reds.

Woo was tagged for five runs on four hits, walking three, hitting three batters and striking out none in five innings.

With four pitchers on the COVID injury list and another dealing with a fractured toe, the injury-depleted Reds started another game with an opener.

Tejay Antone made his first start for the Reds since Sept. 12, 2020. Antone retired all six batters he faced, with three strikeouts.

Former top Seattle prospect Noelvi Marte, who came over to Cincinnati in the 2022 trade for Luis Castillo, went 0-for-2. Marte was the third batter Woo hit with a pitch to open the second, and he came around to score on Steer's 20th homer of the season, blast to center with two outs.

—Field Level Media