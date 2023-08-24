MLB

Reds place 1B Joey Votto (shoulder) on IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Joey Votto (19) walks off the field after striking out against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park.
Aug 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Joey Votto (19) walks off the field after striking out against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park.
Image: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds placed first baseman/designated hitter Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left shoulder discomfort and recalled outfielder Nick Senzel from Triple-A Louisville.

Watch
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
What team would trade a first round pick for Jonathan Taylor? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

In another move, catcher Curt Casali was activated off the IL after dealing with a left foot contusion, while outfielder Henry Ramos was optioned to Louisville.

Advertisement

Votto, 39, has struggled with shoulder issues, not making his season debut until June 19 following surgery to repair both his left rotator cuff and biceps. In 51 games, he has batted .200 with 13 home runs and 33 RBIs.

In 17 seasons, all with the Reds, Votto is a career .295 hitter with 355 home runs and 1,139 RBIs in 2,042 games. He won the 2010 National League MVP and made the All-Star team six times.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Senzel, 28, was batting .219 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs in 80 games for the Reds this season. He is a career .236 hitter with 29 home runs and 120 RBIs in 353 games over parts of five seasons.

Casali, 34, was batting .175 in 40 games for the Reds earlier this season, while the 31-year-old Ramos was batting .243 in 23 games for Cincinnati.

—Field Level Media