Reds place CF Jake Fraley (toe) on IL

The Cincinnati Reds placed center fielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day injured list with a toe injury and recalled TJ Hopkins from Triple-A Louisville

The Reds also sent right-handers Hunter Greene (hip) and Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow) back out on rehab assignments, this time to Louisville

Fraley, 28, has a stress fracture on the fourth toe of his left foot, with his IL move retroactive to Friday. He was batting .263 with an .813 OPS and has 15 home runs with 63 RBIs for the Reds, who are in contention for the National League Central title

Fraley is a career .238 hitter with a .756 OPS, 36 home runs and 128 RBIs over 257 games and five seasons for the Seattle Mariners (2019-21) and Reds

Hopkins, 26, made his major league debut June 3 and was 4-for-24 with a stolen base in 14 games with the Reds this season

Greene, 23, last pitched in a major league game June 17. He was 2-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 14 starts this season and is 7-17 with a 4.25 ERA in 38 career starts over the last two seasons for the Reds. He has 264 career strikeouts over 199 innings

Gutierrez, 27, underwent Tommy John surgery last year. He was 1-6 in 10 appearances (eight starts) for the Reds last season and had a 7.61 ERA

Green and Gutierrez previously had been sent out on rehab outings to the Arizona Complex League

