Reds place LHP Alex Young on IL, activate RHP Ben Lively

By
Field Level Media
Aug 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alex Young (48) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park.
Image: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds on Saturday placed left-hander Alex Young on the 15-day injured list because of tightness in his left hamstring and activated right-hander Ben Lively from the same list.

The move on Young was retroactive to Friday and comes after his appearance Thursday night in a 3-2 loss at the Arizona Diamondbacks. Young walked Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning, and one out later, gave up Corbin Carroll's game-winning home run.

Young, 29, is 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA, 19 walks and 45 strikeouts and one save in 49 innings over 57 appearances in his first season with Cincinnati.

He has played in the major leagues for the Diamondbacks (2019-21), Cleveland Guardians (2021-22), San Francisco Giants (2022) and Reds. Young is 16-18 for his career with a 4.34 ERA in 154 games (25 starts).

Lively 31, has not pitched for Cincinnati since Aug. 1 because of a right pectoral strain. He is 4-7 this season with a 5.20 ERA, 19 walks and 64 strikeouts in 71 innings over 14 games (12 starts).

—Field Level Media