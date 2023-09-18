MLB

Reds place OF Harrison Bader (groin) on IL

Sep 9, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Harrison Bader (4) reacts after a strike called in the fifth inning in the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park.
The Cincinnati Reds placed outfielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain on Monday amid a flurry of roster moves.

The Reds also recalled right-hander Connor Phillips, who will make his third career start Monday night against the Minnesota Twins.

It's unclear when Bader suffered the injury. He played Sunday, starting in center field and going 0-for-3 before being replaced in the seventh inning. He's started nine of 14 games for the Reds since they claimed him off waivers last month from the New York Yankees.

Bader is batting just .161 for the Reds and .232 overall this season. He has seven home runs on the season but none with the Reds.

Also Monday, the Reds reinstated LHP Alex Young from the COVID IL and optioned RHP Carson Spiers to Triple-A Louisville.

Young is 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 57 relief appearances for the Reds.

Phillips, 22, is 0-0 with a 8.31 ERA in two starts this season, both in September.

To make room for Phillips on the 40-man roster, the Reds transferred RHP Graham Ashcraft to the 60-day IL.

—Field Level Media