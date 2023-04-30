Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Reds put Fernando Cruz on IL, activate Graham Ashcraft

By
Field Level Media
Cincinnati Reds releif pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) looks to the sky after pitching a scoreless top of the sixth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Tampa Bay Rays At Cincinnati Reds
Image: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds placed Fernando Cruz on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Sunday and activated fellow right-hander Graham Ashcraft from bereavement leave

Cruz, 33, is 1-0 with a 6.59 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season.

He owns a 1-1 record with a 3.81 ERA in 24 career appearances (two starts) with the Reds

Ashcraft, 25, pitched six strong innings with a heavy heart on Wednesday, two days after the passing of his grandmother.

"She was such a great lady. She never missed a game," a tearful Ashcraft said after Cincinnati's 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers. "Even when I wasn't pitching, she was keeping stats of all the other guys playing. Just to know I made her happy today ... "

Ashcraft is 2-0 with a 2.10 ERA in five starts this season. He is scheduled to take the mound Tuesday at San Diego.

He is 7-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 24 career appearances (all starts) with the Reds

--Field Level Media