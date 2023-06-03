The Cincinnati Reds placed TJ Friedl on the 10-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain on Saturday and promoted fellow outfielder T.J. Hopkins from Triple-A Louisville

Friedl's move is retroactive to Wednesday for the Reds, who transferred left-hander Nick Lodolo to the 60-day injured list

Friedl, 27, is hitting .326 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 42 games with the Reds this season

Hopkins, 26, is batting .341 with seven homers, 27 RBIs and 31 runs in 50 games this season with Louisville.

Lodolo, 25, is dealing with a stress reaction in his left tibia. He is 2-1 with a 6.29 ERA in seven starts this season.

--Field Level Media