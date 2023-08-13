Reds rally late, earn split of twin bill with Pirates

Stuart Fairchild's forceout drove in Tyler Stephenson in the 10th inning Sunday to give the visiting Cincinnati Reds a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and a split of a doubleheader

Stephenson was the pinch runner for the automatic runner to open the inning against Osvaldo Bido (2-3). With one out, Stephenson took third on TJ Hopkins' single and scored on Fairchild's grounder

Advertisement

Elly De La Cruz homered, Luke Maile added a two-run double, Fairchild an RBI double and Henry Ramos an RBI single for the Reds

Cincinnati starter Luke Weaver pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs and six hits, with seven strikeouts and one walk

Advertisement Advertisement

Alexis Diaz (4-4) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Daniel Duarte got his first career save

Bryan Reynolds homered twice, and Liover Peguero homered and hit an RBI single for the Pirates

Advertisement

Pittsburgh starter Andre Jackson allowed three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and two walks

In the first inning, Reynolds homered to right-center to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead. Andrew McCutchen followed with a walk, went to third on Jack Suwinski's double and scored on Henry Davis' sacrifice fly to make it 2-0

Advertisement

Cincinnati tied it in the second. With two outs, Ramos doubled and Will Benson walked. Maile doubled to right to drive in both

In the bottom of the second, Peguero hit his fourth homer, a 390-foot shot to left, to put Pittsburgh back on top, 3-2. The Reds again drew even on De La Cruz's 10th homer of the season, a 442-foot blast to center

Advertisement

Davis doubled in the fourth, went to third on Endy Rodriguez's single and scored on Peguero's base hit to push it to 4-3

In the sixth, Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton, bench coach Don Kelly and pitching coach Oscar Marin got ejected by home plate umpire Nic Lenz for arguing balls and strikes

Advertisement

Reynolds hit his second homer of the game, a solo shot to right, with one out in the seventh to make it 5-3. It was his 17th of the season

In the eighth, Joey Votto doubled to lead off and went to third on a wild pitch. An out later, he scored on Ramos' single to cut it to 5-4. Piinch runner Hopkins went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Fairchild's pinch-hit double to tie it

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi