Reds reinstate Jake Fraley, lose Hunter Greene (COVID)

The Cincinnati Reds reinstated outfielder Jake Fraley from the 10-day injured list and placed right-hander Hunter Greene on the COVID-19 injured list Friday.

They also recalled right-hander Brett Kennedy from Triple-A Louisville and added newly acquired outfielders Harrison Bader and Hunter Renfroe to the expanded 28-man roster (29 for Friday's doubleheader against the visiting Chicago Cubs).

Fraley, 28, has not played since Aug. 3 due to a fractured toe on his left foot. He is batting .263 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs in 92 games this season.

Greene, 24, is 3-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 17 starts this season. He has struck out 114 batters in 85 1/3 innings of work.

Kennedy, 29, is 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA in four games (two starts) with Cincinnati this season.

Bader and Renfroe were claimed off waivers Thursday from the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels, respectively.

Bader, 29, batted .240 with seven homers, 37 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 84 games with the Yankees this season.

Renfroe, 31, batted .242 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 56 RBIs in 126 games with the Angels this season.

—Field Level Media