The Cincinnati Reds activated Jake Fraley from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned fellow outfielder TJ Hopkins to Triple-A Louisville
Fraley, 28, was placed on the injured list June 10 with a right wrist contusion after he was hit by a pitch during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He is batting .262 with seven homers and a team-high 38 RBIs in 55 games this season.
Hopkins, 26, is hitting .167 with one RBI in 14 games with the Reds
--Field Level Media