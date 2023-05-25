Cincinnati Reds right-hander Connor Overton is out for the season following Tommy John surgery

He had the operation to repair the UCL in his pitching elbow on Tuesday, manager David Bell confirmed Thursday.

Overton, 29, was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 15 and transferred to the 60-day IL on May 14.

His 2022 season ends with an 0-1 record and an 11.45 ERA in three starts.

Overton is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA in 18 career games (10 starts) with the Toronto Blue Jays (2021), Pittsburgh Pirates (2021) and Reds

--Field Level Media