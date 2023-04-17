Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (leg) exits game vs. Rays

By
Field Level Media
Apr 7, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene was removed from Monday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays after three innings due to an apparent leg injury

Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz hit a ground ball with no outs in the top of the third that struck Greene's right shin. The grounder had a 97-mph exit velocity, but Diaz was retired on the play when the ball caromed to first baseman Wil Myers, who stepped on the bag to get the out.

Greene had a noticeable limp and was examined by manager David Bell and trainer Tomas Vera before throwing several warm-up pitches. The right-hander remained in the game and got the final two outs of the third before exiting prior to the fourth.

Greene held the Rays scoreless over three innings, allowing three hits and striking out one. He departed with a with a 1-0 lead.

Right-hander Buck Farmer took over for Greene.

Greene, 23, entered Monday with a 5.14 ERA in three starts. He has not yet earned a decision in any of his outings.

--Field Level Media