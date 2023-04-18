Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Reds RHP Levi Stoudt set to make major league debut

Field Level Media
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Levi Stoudt (58) circles back to the mound between pitches in the second inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium in Goodyear, Ariz., on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The Giants came back in the ninth inning to win on a walk-off single off the bat of Will Wilson. Cincinnati Reds At San Francisco Giants Spring Training
Image: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds added right-hander Levi Stoudt to their taxi squad Tuesday and the top prospect is set to make his major league debut Wednesday at home against the Tampa Bay Rays

The Reds also reinstated right-hander Lucas Sims (back) from the injured list and optioned right-hander Kevin Herget to Triple-A Louisville

Stoudt, 25, is a former third-round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners and was acquired at last year's trade deadline in the deal that sent right-hander Luis Castillo to Seattle. Stoudt is 14-12 with a 4.11 ERA in 43 minor league starts during the past three seasons.

Sims, 28, has not pitched this season because of back spasms after a herniated disc limited him to six appearances last season. In 120 appearances (14 starts) over the past six seasons for the Atlanta Braves and Reds, Sims is 14-10 with a 4.97 ERA

Herget, 32, had a 2.35 ERA in four relief appearances this season and is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays and Reds over the past two seasons

--Field Level Media