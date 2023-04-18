Reds RHP Levi Stoudt set to make major league debut

The Cincinnati Reds added right-hander Levi Stoudt to their taxi squad Tuesday and the top prospect is set to make his major league debut Wednesday at home against the Tampa Bay Rays

The Reds also reinstated right-hander Lucas Sims (back) from the injured list and optioned right-hander Kevin Herget to Triple-A Louisville

Advertisement

Stoudt, 25, is a former third-round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners and was acquired at last year's trade deadline in the deal that sent right-hander Luis Castillo to Seattle. Stoudt is 14-12 with a 4.11 ERA in 43 minor league starts during the past three seasons.

Sims, 28, has not pitched this season because of back spasms after a herniated disc limited him to six appearances last season. In 120 appearances (14 starts) over the past six seasons for the Atlanta Braves and Reds, Sims is 14-10 with a 4.97 ERA

Advertisement

Herget, 32, had a 2.35 ERA in four relief appearances this season and is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays and Reds over the past two seasons

--Field Level Media