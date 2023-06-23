Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz hits for cycle

By
Field Level Media
Cincinnati Reds third base Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a 2-run home run in the third inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Image: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz, playing in just his 15th major league game, hit for the cycle on Friday against the visiting Atlanta Braves

The 21-year-old rookie doubled leading off in the second inning, hit a two-run homer in the third, hit an RBI single in the fifth and added an RBI triple in the sixth.

According to MLB.com, De La Cruz was the third-fastest player to produce a cycle among players who debuted since 1900. He trails just Cliff Heathcote (1918 St. Louis Cardinals, sixth game) and Gary Ward (1980 Minnesota Twins, 14th game).

Through six innings on Friday, De La Cruz was hitting .367 (22-for-60) with five doubles, two triples, three homers and 10 RBIs.

--Field Level Media