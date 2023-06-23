Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz hits for cycle

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz, playing in just his 15th major league game, hit for the cycle on Friday against the visiting Atlanta Braves

The 21-year-old rookie doubled leading off in the second inning, hit a two-run homer in the third, hit an RBI single in the fifth and added an RBI triple in the sixth.

According to MLB.com, De La Cruz was the third-fastest player to produce a cycle among players who debuted since 1900. He trails just Cliff Heathcote (1918 St. Louis Cardinals, sixth game) and Gary Ward (1980 Minnesota Twins, 14th game).

Through six innings on Friday, De La Cruz was hitting .367 (22-for-60) with five doubles, two triples, three homers and 10 RBIs.

