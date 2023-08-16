MLB

Reds shift course, designate RHP Luke Weaver

Aug 3, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA: Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luke Weaver (34) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
The Cincinnati Reds designated right-handed starter Luke Weaver for assignment Wednesday and recalled Alan Busenitz from Triple-A Louisville.

Weaver, who turns 30 Aug. 21, struggled in 21 starts after recovering from a strained elbow flexor to begin the season. He signed a one-year $2 million deal with the Reds in the offseason before posting a 2-4 record and a 6.87 ERA.

A veteran of eight major league seasons, Weaver is 26-40 with a 5.16 ERA in 136 career appearances (102 starts) for the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-18), Arizona Diamondbacks (2019-22), Kansas City Royals (2022) and Reds.

Busenitz, 32, had a 4.50 ERA in four relief appearances with the Reds earlier this season, in his first tour of the major leagues since 2018 when he was a member of the Minnesota Twins.

He pitched for Rakuten in Japan from 2019-22.

—Field Level Media