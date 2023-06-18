Elly De La Cruz and Jake Fraley produced multi-hit games while Fraley drove in three runs as the Cincinnati Reds extended their season-best winning streak to eight, beating the host Houston Astros 9-7 on Sunday to cap a three-game interleague series sweep

The Reds answered the Astros' game-tying tally in the bottom of the ninth with three unearned runs in the 10th off Seth Martinez (1-3). Nick Senzel snapped a 6-6 tie by scoring on an Alex Bregman throwing error before De La Cruz added an RBI single and Fraley a run-scoring groundout

In the bottom of the 10th, Bregman hit a two-out RBI single to make it 9-7, but Alex Young retired Kyle Tucker for his first career save.

Houston loaded the bases against reliever Ian Gibaut in the ninth, with Chas McCormick delivering a game-tying single that scored Tucker. But Gibaut (7-1) induced Corey Julks to ground into a double play that forced extra innings. The Astros stranded 12 baserunners

Trailing 5-2 entering the sixth, the Reds posted a three-spot against Astros starter Ronel Blanco, a rally keyed by a one-out infield single from fleetfooted rookie De La Cruz, who finished 2-for-5

De La Cruz laced a sharp grounder to Astros first baseman Jose Abreu, who made a sliding backhanded stop of the ball before springing to his feet and darting for the bag. However, De La Cruz beat Abreu to first with a dive. One batter later, Fraley delivered an RBI single that scored Matt McLain, sliced the deficit to 5-3 and advanced De La Cruz to third base

Spencer Steer followed with a 409-foot drive to left-center, chasing Blanco with his 10th home run. Blanco departed having allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Two innings after Steer knotted the score at 5-5, Jonathan India lined his 10th home run the opposite way into the right-field seats off Astros reliever Bryan Abreu

Houston scored twice in the first off Reds starter Luke Weaver courtesy of RBI singles from Tucker and McCormick, then answered a solo homer from Fraley in the top of the second with a leadoff blast from Julks in the bottom of that frame to reclaim a two-run advantage

In the fourth, Yainer Diaz stretched the lead to 5-2 with his RBI double three batters after Bregman tripled to right and scored on a throwing error by India. Weaver surrendered five runs on 10 hits and two walks while notching just one strikeout over five laborious innings.

The Reds earned their second consecutive road series sweep with their National League-leading 23rd comeback win and completed a 10-day, nine-game road trip at 8-1

--Field Level Media