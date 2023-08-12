MLB

Reds vs. Pirates postponed; split DH set for Sunday

By
Field Level Media
Aug 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jack Suwinski (65) looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting Cincinnati Reds was postponed because of rain and storms

The teams will play a split doubleheader Sunday

It was the first postponement in Pittsburgh this season

There was no immediate word on pitching matchups for either game Sunday

Cincinnati left-hander Brandon Williamson and Pittsburgh right-hander Andre Jackson had been scheduled to start Saturday's game, with the Pirates going with a bullpen game

--Field Level Media