Reds vs. Pirates postponed; split DH set for Sunday

Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting Cincinnati Reds was postponed because of rain and storms

The teams will play a split doubleheader Sunday

It was the first postponement in Pittsburgh this season

There was no immediate word on pitching matchups for either game Sunday

Cincinnati left-hander Brandon Williamson and Pittsburgh right-hander Andre Jackson had been scheduled to start Saturday's game, with the Pirates going with a bullpen game

