Reese Olson fuels Tigers past Twins

Reese Olson recorded his second career win after tossing six strong innings, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 3-0 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Thursday

Riley Greene hit a solo home run and Zach McKinstry had a two-run double to pace the Tigers to their third straight win

Olson (2-5) gave up two hits and walked three batters while recording eight strikeouts. His first victory also came against the Twins on June 24

Chasen Shreve got the next three outs and Beau Brieske did not allow a hit over the last two innings for his second save of the season

The American League Central-leading Twins were limited to two hits

Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda (3-7) gave up just three hits in six innings, but one of them was Greene's homer

Olson got out of a jam in the fourth after he walked Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa reached on a single. A fielder's choice put runners on the corners before Olson then struck out Ryan Jeffers and induced Matt Wallner to foul out to the catcher

The Tigers had two baserunners with two out in the bottom of the inning. Maeda then set down Kerry Carpenter on a popout

Olson got into trouble again in the fifth after Joey Gallo worked a one-out walk and Christian Vasquez followed with a single. Olson left the runners stranded by striking out Edouard Julien and retiring Polanco on a groundout

Greene ended the scoreless deadlock in the sixth inning after he pounded a Maeda slider over the right-center field wall. Greene's 10th homer of the season was estimated at 453 feet

Detroit extended its lead in the seventh off Dylan Floro. Consecutive one-out singles from Carpenter, Javier Baez and Jake Rogers loaded the bases. McKinstry brought two runners home with his double to right. Floro got the next two batters on a popout and groundout to keep the score at 3-0

Greene led off the eighth with a double before Jhoan Duran set down the next three batters

