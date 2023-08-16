Reid Detmers loses no-no in 8th as Angels blank Rangers

Reid Detmers carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels prevailed in a 2-0 pitchers' duel against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas.

Detmers (3-9), who recorded the Angels' most recent no-hitter on May 10, 2022, but did not allow a hit until Marcus Semien's one-out double in the eighth. The hit came on Detmers' 108th and final pitch. The left-hander walked four and struck out five.

Shohei Ohtani tallied three of Los Angeles' eight hits in the victory, including a solo home run in the first inning. Matt Thaiss added a solo shot in the top of the ninth.

After Angels reliever Reynaldo Lopez got the last two outs in the eighth, Angels closer Carlos Estevez took over in the bottom of the ninth. Mitch Garver and J.P. Martinez opened the frame with consecutive singles, but Estevez retired the next three batters — two on strikeouts — to seal his 26th save of the season.

By dropping the finale of a three-game series, Texas saw its nine-game home winning streak end.

Rangers starter Jon Gray (8-6) gave up six hits and one run in seven inning. He walked two and struck out four.

Gray struck out Mickey Moniak for the game's first out. Ohtani then belted an 1-0 fastball for a 437-foot homer to center field. Ohtani leads the American League with 42 home runs.

Detmers' strikeout total rose quickly over the fourth and fifth innings. He didn't fan a batter in the first three frames, but he struck out two in the fourth before striking out the side in the fifth.

In the eighth, Semien's one-out double was followed by an intentional walk to Corey Seager. Lopez then struck out Adolis Garcia and induced a flyout from Nathaniel Lowe, eliminating the scoring threat.

Thaiss gave the Angels an insurance run in the ninth, homering to center field off Josh Sborz. It was his eighth long ball of the season.

—Field Level Media