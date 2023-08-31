NFL

Report: 49ers signing K Matthew Wright

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Matthew Wright (4) reacts after missing a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 20-10.
Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Matthew Wright (4) reacts after missing a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 20-10.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad, ESPN reported Thursday.

Watch
Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Was Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake? | Agree to Disagree
3 hours ago
Worse security fail: Belly gun or rushing Ronald Acuña Jr.? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Injuries to rookie third-round pick Jake Moody (quad) and Zane Gonzalez (calf) prompted the move.

Advertisement

The 49ers aren't sure if Moody will be ready for the Sept. 10 season opener at Pittsburgh, and Wright provides insurance.

Wright, who was in camp with the Carolina Panthers this summer, has kicked in 23 NFL games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He began his career with the Steelers in 2020 and rejoined them for four games last season.

Wright, 27, has connected on 40 of 46 field goals and 35 of 37 extra points with the Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) and Kansas City Chiefs (2022).

The 49ers placed Gonzalez on injured reserve on Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the first four games.

—Field Level Media