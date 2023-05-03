Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Report: 49ers signing veteran QB Brandon Allen

Field Level Media
Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen, NFL Network reported Wednesday

Allen, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He joins a young and crowded quarterback room that includes Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.

A sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Allen has passed for 1,611 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games (nine starts) with the Denver Broncos (2019) and Bengals.

--Field Level Media