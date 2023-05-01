Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: 76ers C Joel Embiid has small tear in knee

By
Field Level Media
Apr 20, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) grimaces during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Image: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was already listed as doubtful for Monday night's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, with what was widely reported to be a Grade 1 LCL knee sprain

However, Fox Sports reported Monday afternoon that Embiid actually has a small tear in the right knee that will require a procedure at some point. It comes two days after The Athletic reported the injury is more serious than a Grade 1 sprain.

Regardless, Embiid is unlikely to play in Game 1. ESPN reported Monday that there is optimism he can play in Game 2 on Wednesday.

The Athletic also reported Monday that Embiid underwent a platelet-rich plasma treatment on the knee last week.

Embiid hasn't practiced since injuring the knee in Game 3 of the previous series against Brooklyn. He did, however, participate in post-practice shooting drills on Sunday. He was also on the floor during Monday morning's shootaround.

Embiid dealt with knee soreness in Game 3 of Philadelphia's first-round series versus the sixth-seeded Nets. He then sat out Game 4, although the third-seeded 76ers were able to complete the sweep of the best-of-seven set with a 96-88 victory on April 22

Embiid averaged 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in three games against the Nets. He led the NBA in scoring during the regular season at 33.1 points per game and is a finalist for MVP honors.

Embiid, 29, played in 66 games during the regular season, two shy of his career high set during the 2021-22 season.

--Field Level Media