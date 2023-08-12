NBA

Report: 76ers end trade talks on James Harden

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers put an end to trade talks for superstar James Harden on Saturday and are prepared to bring the 10-time All-Star to training camp, ESPN reported

Watch
Surf Girls Hawai'i star says she has something called 'duck syndrome'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
August 3, 2023
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
August 3, 2023

Harden picked up his $35.6 million option for this season at the end of June with the express intention of making it easier for the Sixers to trade him

Advertisement

Harden made it clear he wanted a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers; 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey made it clear he wasn't going to trade Harden for anything but a fair return

"If we don't get either a very good player or something that we can turn into a very good player then we're just not going to do it," Morey said last month

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Morey's asking price was too steep for the Clippers or anyone else, per ESPN's report

Harden, 33, averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games this past season

He owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers

Harden came to the Sixers in the deal that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi