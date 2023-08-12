Report: 76ers end trade talks on James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers put an end to trade talks for superstar James Harden on Saturday and are prepared to bring the 10-time All-Star to training camp, ESPN reported

Harden picked up his $35.6 million option for this season at the end of June with the express intention of making it easier for the Sixers to trade him

Harden made it clear he wanted a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers; 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey made it clear he wasn't going to trade Harden for anything but a fair return

"If we don't get either a very good player or something that we can turn into a very good player then we're just not going to do it," Morey said last month

However, Morey's asking price was too steep for the Clippers or anyone else, per ESPN's report

Harden, 33, averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games this past season

He owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers

Harden came to the Sixers in the deal that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets

--Field Level Medi