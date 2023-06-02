Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House exercised his $4.3 million player option for next season, ESPN reported Friday

House, who turns 30 next week, averaged 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 14.4 minutes in 56 games (five starts) for the Sixers in 2022-23.

He owns career averages of 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 260 games (103 starts) with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz and Sixers.

House was undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016.

--Field Level Media