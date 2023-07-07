Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: 76ers re-signing F Montrezl Harrell

By
Field Level Media
Apr 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell (5) shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (18) during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are re-signing free agent forward Montrezl Harrell to a one-year deal, ESPN reported

He averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 11.9 minutes in 57 games (seven starts) with the team in 2022-23.

Harrell, 29, has career averages of 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 515 games (36 starts) with six franchises.

He was a second-round pick by the Rockets in 2015 and the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year with the Clippers.

--Field Level Media