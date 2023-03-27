Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: 76ers rule out Joel Embiid (calf) against Nuggets

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 28, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Jan 28, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out Joel Embiid (calf) for Monday night's showdown against Nikola Jokic and the host Denver Nuggets, ESPN reported.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Worst sports moments of the week
Friday 3:55PM
How the Thunder became a playoff-ready team
Friday 2:28PM

However, James Harden (Achilles soreness) is expected to return after missing the past three games. Harden is listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Advertisement

Sitting Embiid is precautionary, given he played in the 76ers' back-to-back on Friday and Saturday against Golden State and Phoenix. The Sixers play again Wednesday against visiting Dallas. Embiid attempted to work out Monday morning, per the report.

Embiid was listed as questionable for the game prior to ESPN's report.

The move shelves the showdown between MVP frontrunners. Jokic has won the award the past two seasons.

G/O Media may get a commission
New Amazon Fire TVs
Ooh. stunning.
New Amazon Fire TVs

QLED UHD 4K realness
Preorder or buy the new (and ultra-affordable) Amazon Fire TVs—the most expensive rings in around $600.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Philadelphia (49-25) looks fixed as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 2 1/2 games behind Boston for the second seed and two games ahead of fourth-place Cleveland. Philly has eight games remaining.

Embiid hasn't missed a game since March 1, when he was inactive against Miami.

Embiid is averaging 33.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 61 starts. He also averages 1.7 blocks per game.

Advertisement

By comparison, Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists in 66 starts. Jokic is shooting 63.3 percent from the floor.

Embiid scored 47 points and Jokic 24 in the teams' first meeting Jan. 28. Philadelphia won 126-119.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media