NBA

Report: 76ers unlikely to extend G Tyrese Maxey this summer

By
Field Level Media
May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) smiles after a play against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but the team is not planning to extend him this summer, according to ESPN

Per the report, the team wants to delay an extension to maintain payroll flexibility -- which could include trade considerations -- though Maxey played a key role for the 76ers

Maxey, 22, the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft, will be a restricted free agent next summer.

Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker are the only players with guaranteed contracts for the 2024-25 season, which means the Sixers could have two max contract slots next summer, ESPN reported.

One of the fastest players in the league, Maxey has improved in each of his three seasons, averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game last season in 60 games (41 starts). He also hit a career-high 43.4 percent of his 3-pointers last season.

ESPN reported Friday that the Chicago Bulls have been interested in Maxey with Lonzo Ball likely to miss the entire season.

--Field Level Media