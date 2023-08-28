Report: Agent for DE Derek Barnett seeking trade options

The agent for Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett is seeking trade partners, ESPN reported Monday.

Barnett, who tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2022 season, now finds himself behind a slew of young and talented defensive linemen in Philly and is looking for an opportunity for more playing time, per the report.

Advertisement

The Eagles, however, are planning to keep Barnett, per ESPN.

Barnett has been a full participant in training camp.

Barnett, 27, has 21.5 sacks in 65 games (45 starts) in six seasons with the Eagles, who selected him No. 14 overall in the 2017 draft.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Eagles restructured Barnett's contract earlier this summer, and he's set to make $3.5 million this season.

Barnett is listed behind starter Josh Sweat at right defensive end. Brandon Graham is the Eagles' starting DE on the other side. The Eagles also have Haason Reddick and rookie Nolan Smith.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media