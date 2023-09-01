NCAA

Report: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe to start opener

By
Field Level Media
Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) warms up before a game against the Texas A&amp;amp;M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Image: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Alabama will start Jalen Milroe at quarterback in Saturday's season opener against visiting Middle Tennessee, ESPN reported Friday.

The redshirt sophomore won a competition to replace Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Milroe, 20, was battling Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and true freshman Dylan Lonergan.

He started for an injured Young in a 24-20 defeat of Texas A&M last year, passing for 111 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on Oct. 8. Overall, Milroe has completed 34 of 60 passes for 338 yards with six TDs and three picks while rushing for 320 yards and one score in 12 games.

ESPN's report indicated that Milroe has not locked in the role for the season for the Crimson Tide, who will welcome No. 11 Texas to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9.

—Field Level Media