NBA

Report: All-Star F Julius Randle targeting Game 1 return for Knicks

By
Field Level Media
Mar 29, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks leading scorer Julius Randle will attempt to return from a left ankle sprain Saturday night in his team's playoff opener at the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN reported Friday

Randle hasn't played since injuring the ankle March 29 in a game against the Miami Heat.

Per ESPN's report, Randle has been improving and will test the ankle before Game 1 tips off, making him a game-time decision.

The Knicks officially listed Randle as questionable on Friday

Randle, 28, averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game to go with 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 77 games (all starts) in 2022-23, his fourth season with the Knicks and ninth in the league. He was named an All-Star for the second time, the first coming in 2020-21 in his breakout season for New York

The fifth-seeded Knicks will face the fourth-seeded Cavaliers on Saturday and Tuesday before the series heads to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4 on April 21 and 23

--Field Level Media