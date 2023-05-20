The league's Board of Governors and general managers have talked of scrapping the current format, which has two players drafting teams of All-Stars for the game, regardless of the players' conference. Changes are possible for the 2023-24 season, per the Athletic.

The game featured All-Stars from the Eastern and Western conferences until 2018. A format tweak in 2020, known as the Elam ending, had the fourth quarter played without a game clock, but with a set target score. The first team to reach that point total was the winner.

This year's All-Star Game was the first in which the captains chose sides just before tipoff. In previous incarnations under the captain-selecting format, the teams were determined well in advance of game day.

--Field Level Media