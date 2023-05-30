The Nashville Predators are parting ways with John Hynes and naming Andrew Brunette as their new head coach, ESPN reported on Tuesday

The Predators reportedly are expected to announce the move later on Tuesday

Hynes, 48, spent four seasons as coach in Nashville, totaling a 134-96-18 record. The Predators missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season after finishing with a 42-32-8 mark in 2022-23

He also spent five seasons as head coach of the New Jersey Devils, posting a 150-159-45 record.

Brunette, who scored the first goal in Predators' franchise history, spent this season as an associate coach with the Devils. He was an interim coach with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22 and finished as the runner-up for the Jack Adams Award, presented to the NHL's top coach

Florida finished 51-18-6 after Brunette replaced Joel Quenneville, who resigned on Oct. 28, 2021.

Brunette, 49, wasn't brought back after the team fell in the second round to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

--Field Level Media