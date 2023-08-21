MLB

Report: Angels OF Mike Trout expected to return Monday

By
Field Level Media
Aug 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout could be activated for Monday's home game against Cincinnati, according to multiple reports.

The three-time American League MVP and 11-time All-Star outfielder has been out since fracturing his left wrist on July 3, an injury that required surgery and came with a recovery timeline of 4-8 weeks.

The Angels enter the three-game series with the Reds at 61-64, 8 1/2 games out of the AL wild-card chase.

Trout, 32, is slashing .263/.369/.493 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs in 81 games in 2023. He is a career .301 hitter with 368 homers and 940 RBIs in 1,488 games over 13 seasons with the Angels.

—Field Level Media